Cebu City continues to report more recoveries but…

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City continues to report more recoveries than new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) as it enters its fourth week under general community quarantine (GCQ).

Data from the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH – 7), compiled by CDN Digital, show that the city logged a total of 421 recovered patients from August 16 to August 22. New COVID-19 cases, on the other hand, was at 134.

But the City Health Department (CHD) warned of possible changes in the outbreak’s dynamics saying that there are indications of the transmission shifting to workplaces.

Last August 21, Cebu City recorded 39 new COVID-19 cases, of which 15 were immediate family members and close contacts of previous cases who got their infection while at work.

This prompted health officials to remind the public to always follow health protocols, especially when arriving at home from their respective workplaces like the need to immediately take a bath before interacting with family members.

Workers are also advised to refrain from sharing their meals, a possible cause of transmission at the workplace.

As of August 22, DOH – 7 has already documented a total of 9,497 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cebu City. Of this number, 7,619 have already recovered.

The city also posted a case fatality rate of 6.56 percent after its COVID-19-related deaths reached 623.

From August 16 to August 22, the regional health office logged a total of eight additional coronavirus mortalities in Cebu City, which was tagged as the epicenter of the virus outbreak in Central Visayas.

Cebu City’s GCQ status is expected to last until August 31. / dcb