Seniors to get P3,000 cash aid starting Sept. 5 – Labella

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A good news for senior citizens in Cebu City.

Mayor Edgardo Labella said that the distribution of their cash aid for the months of June, July, and August is scheduled to start on September 5.

“Ihatod na kini sa mga kawani sa atong kagamhanan sa syudad sa Sugbo sa mga kabalayan aron di na mahasol atong mga katiguwangan sa pagkubra niini. Andama lang ang inyong Senior ID ug timaan sa inyong nahimutangan sa inyong tagsa-tagsa ka mga barangay,” Labella said in an advisory which he posted on his Facebook page late night on Monday, August 24.

(City Hall personnel will be doing house to house visitations to deliver the cash aid to our elderly residents. Just prepare your IDs and any proof of your address in your respective barangays.)

In the same post, Labella also announced the resumption of the distribution of senior citizens’ cash aid for the months of March, April, and May.

Labella said that seniors may send their designated representatives to the Cebu Coliseum from August 29 to 31 for those residing in the city’s south district and September 1 and 2 for those coming from the north district.

“Ang atong senior citizens mahimong mosugo sa ilang mga kabanay pagkubra sa financial aid sanglit nagpatuman man kita og curfew alang nila. Kinahanglan lang nilang magpada sa ilang Senior ID, ID sa authorized person ug authorization letter gikan sa senior citizen,” Labella said.

(Senior citizens can send their representatives to claim their financial assistance since they are not allowed to go out of their homes because of the curfew implementation. Designated representatives must bring the Senior’s ID, his/her ID and an authorization letter signed by the senior citizen.)

There were some qualified seniors who were unable to claim their share of the assistance during the distribution in May as a result of the implementation of enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in the city.

Cebu City’s around 80, 000 registered seniors get cash aid of P1, 000 per month of a total of P12, 000 annually from the city government.