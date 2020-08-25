PRO-7 chief orders intensified checkpoints and inspection following Jolo bombing

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) is on full alert following the bombing incident in Jolo, Sulu recently.

Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of PRO-7, told reporters on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, that he has directed the police chiefs that all critical infrastructure in each police station’s area of responsibility, including seaports, airports and terminals, must be monitored and be given proper security.

“We issued a directive to be more alert and vigilant because of the incident in Jolo. We are not lowering our guards,” said Ferro.

According to Ferro, the Jolo incident is a “barbaric act of terrorism,” which may happen in Central Visayas if not taken seriously by the police and the public. He said this is why there are immediate security measures done to be able to prevent any possible attacks.

Ferro assured, though, that there have been, so far, no reports or incidents of terrorism attacks here in the region. Nevertheless, staying alert is a must not only for the law enforcers but for the public as well.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Central Command also appealed to the public to be more observant of their surroundings and to report to authorities suspicious personalities in their areas. /bmjo

