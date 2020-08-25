outbrain
'Seanelas'

Artist from Bohol makes art out of slippers pulled out from the sea

By: Immae Lachica - General Assignments Reporter/CDN Digital | August 25,2020 - 04:11 PM

 

 

Pedro L. Angco Jr., from Bohol shows one of his art pieces made from trash he collected from the sea. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines— An artist from Bohol is using his artistic mind to help highlight his advocacy to promote cleaner seas.

Pedro L. Angco Jr. of barangay Laya in Baclayon town, Bohol, is the artistic mind behind the trash to art pieces posted by Kien Alphe Garusta.

His artworks made of slippers he collected from the sea is dubbed “Seanelas,” based on the local term for slippers or sandals.

Garusta, who is the Sangguniang Kabataan chairperson of Municipality of Alburquerque in Bohol, shared Angco’s artworks in a post online last August 23, 2020. It has since been viral as it has been shared 3,000 times and has gotten 3,600 reactions as of Tuesday afternoon, August 25.

“We came from an SK activity when we saw some art pieces being displayed along the street. We stopped and ask sir Angco about his art, there he said that he collects ocean trash to make it look new through his artworks,” said Garusta.

While they were looking around, they saw a lot of slippers that Angco used to create his masterpieces.

The group of Garusta was so amazed with his creation and thought that Angco’s advocacy and artistry should be known to many.

Here are some of  Angco’s art pieces:

| contributed photo

Pedro L. Angco Jr explains his works to a SK group that visited his home. | contributed photo

Before and after. Pedro L. Angco’s art works are hung just right above the slippers he uses to make his masterpieces. | contributed photo

These slippers, locally called “tsinelas,” were all taken from the sea. These are what Pedro L. Angco Jr uses to make his artworks. | contributed photo

/bmjo

Read: 20k steps to paradise in Mabini, Bohol

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.