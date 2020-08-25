Artist from Bohol makes art out of slippers pulled out from the sea

CEBU CITY, Philippines— An artist from Bohol is using his artistic mind to help highlight his advocacy to promote cleaner seas.

Pedro L. Angco Jr. of barangay Laya in Baclayon town, Bohol, is the artistic mind behind the trash to art pieces posted by Kien Alphe Garusta.

His artworks made of slippers he collected from the sea is dubbed “Seanelas,” based on the local term for slippers or sandals.

Garusta, who is the Sangguniang Kabataan chairperson of Municipality of Alburquerque in Bohol, shared Angco’s artworks in a post online last August 23, 2020. It has since been viral as it has been shared 3,000 times and has gotten 3,600 reactions as of Tuesday afternoon, August 25.

“We came from an SK activity when we saw some art pieces being displayed along the street. We stopped and ask sir Angco about his art, there he said that he collects ocean trash to make it look new through his artworks,” said Garusta.

While they were looking around, they saw a lot of slippers that Angco used to create his masterpieces.

The group of Garusta was so amazed with his creation and thought that Angco’s advocacy and artistry should be known to many.

Here are some of Angco’s art pieces:

/bmjo

