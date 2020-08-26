DTI opens Mandaue City Negosyo Center to aid MSMEs hit by pandemic

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Cebu Provincial Office of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) opened on Tuesday, August 25, a Negosyo Center in Mandaue City to especially help micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) that were badly affected by the pandemic to avail of the government’s business development programs and services.

DTI’s Mandaue City center is already its 29th in Cebu province and the 64th Negosyo Center in Central Visayas.

Mayor Jonas Cortes and DTI-Cebu OIC Provincial Director Rose Mae Quiñanola led the opening of the Negosyo Center together officials of the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI).

In an advisory, Quiñanola said that MSMEs could avail of business registration assistance; business advisory services; and business information, advocacy, monitoring, and evaluation services at their Negosyo Center.

Cortes, on the other hand, said that he is committed to supporting all the local entrepreneurs and potential entrepreneurs for inclusive development.

The Mandaue City government has pioneered several advancements in helping MSMEs like the holding of a weekly promotion of local delicacies called “Tatak Mandaue” that is posted on the Mandaue Investment Promotions Action Center (MIPAC) social media page.

Republic Act 10644 or the Go Negosyo Act mandates the creation of Negosyo Centers in every municipality, city, and province in the country to help grow the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector which accounts for around 99 percent of registered businesses in the Philippines.

The other Negosyo Centers in the province are located in the cities of Cebu, Naga, Carcar, Danao, and Bogo and the municipalities of Moalboal, Dalaguete, Consolacion, Medellin and the islands of Camotes and Bantayan.

DTI Cebu is also set to launch another Negosyo Center in Talisay City next month.