Lingayen-Dagupan archbishop emeritus Oscar Cruz dies at 85

By: Catherine Gonzales - Inquirer.net | August 26,2020 - 08:52 AM

MANILA, Philippines — Lingayen-Dagupan Archbishop Emeritus Oscar Cruz died Wednesday morning “due to a lingering illness.” He was 85.

This was confirmed by the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines in a tweet.

“Archbishop Emeritus Oscar Cruz of Lingayen-Dagupan died today at 6:45am at the Cardinal Santos Hospital due to a lingering illness,” the tweet read.