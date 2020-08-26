Lingayen-Dagupan archbishop emeritus Oscar Cruz dies at 85
MANILA, Philippines — Lingayen-Dagupan Archbishop Emeritus Oscar Cruz died Wednesday morning “due to a lingering illness.” He was 85.
This was confirmed by the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines in a tweet.
“Archbishop Emeritus Oscar Cruz of Lingayen-Dagupan died today at 6:45am at the Cardinal Santos Hospital due to a lingering illness,” the tweet read.
