Cebu City receives bicycle donation for frontliners

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government received ten new bicycles from the office of Senator Pilar Juliana “Pia” Cayetano that will be distributed for use by the city’s frontliners.

According to Councilor Philip Zafra, the bicycles were Cayetano’s contribution to the city’s ongoing fight against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

The ten bicycles will be distributed to selected frontliners who will come from public hospitals here.

Zafra said that Cayetano’s office is committed to giving additional bicycles to Cebu City. He said 40 more bicycles will also be arriving soon for distribution to other local government units in Cebu province.

“Nauso naman ang pagbisikleta karong panahona og dako kaayo ni nga tabang sa atong mga frontliners,” Zafra said.

(The use of bicycles is becoming a trend now and this donation is a big help for the frontliners.)

Under the general community quarantine (GCQ), public transportation in the city is limited to around 20 buses, some taxi units, and tricycles.

The lack of Public Utility Vehicles (PUVs) restricts the movement of city residents including frontliners, many of whom have resorted to the use of bicycles when going to work.

Meanwhile, Mayor Edgardo Labella said that his bike lanes project is now on its first phase of implementation in major thoroughfares in the downtown and uptown areas.

Labella said the city government is working to finish the installation of bike lanes on city streets soon to provide safer roads for bikers. /dcb