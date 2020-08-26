62-year-old OFW is Daanbantayan’s latest COVID-19 case

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The municipality of Daanbantayan reported one new infection of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) this Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

The newest case in the northernmost town is a 62-year-old overseas Filipino worker (OFW) from Barangay Poblacion. He is the town’s 55th case.

According to the bulletin posted by the local government unit, Patient no. 55 is an OFW who arrived in the town last August 17. He has since been under home quarantine.

“Apan nakasinati siya og sintomas sama sa gahi nga ubo, way gana sa pagkaon, ug kalibanga mao nga gidala siya sa ospital sa syudad kun diin didto siya gi swab test,” the LGU report reads.

(He experienced symptoms of the infection such as dry cough, loss of appetite, and diarrhea, the reason why he was brought to the hospital where he was swabbed.)

The LGU said contact tracing activities for Patient 55 is already underway.

Recovery

Meanwhile, three of the town’s previously confirmed patients have been declared as officially recovered from the infection. The new recoveries are Patients no. 37, 38, and 39, who are all from Barangay Poblacion.

To date, the municipality has a total of 55 cases with 38 recoveries, one death, and 16 active cases.

The LGU called on the public to continue following the prescribed health protocols such as mask-wearing, physical distancing, observance of proper hygiene and staying home in a bid to deter the spread of the virus in the town.

The cases in Daanbantayan have plummeted to as low as one active case in the past but resurged back to double digits at least twice since June. /bmjo