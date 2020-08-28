MCIA tells passengers from Metro Manila to secure ‘letter of coordination’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Airport authorities in Mactan are advising passengers from Metro Manila to secure the necessary documents before coming to Cebu.

GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation (GMCAC), co-operator of the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA), in an advisory dated August 27, 2020, said travelers from Metro Manila should be able to present a ‘letter of coordination’ to airport officials upon their arrival.

“Following the mandate of the City Government of Cebu, starting 28 August 2020, all domestic passengers classified as locally stranded individuals (LSIs) and private Authorized Persons Outside of Residence (APORs) arriving from Manila and residing in Cebu City are required to submit a Letter of Coordination issued by their barangay of residence in Cebu City prior to their arrival at Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA),” portions of the advisory read.

“This is in addition to the Travel Authority issued by PNP JTF COVID Shield for LSIs,” it added.

It can be recalled that the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) of Cebu City has required all travelers from the country’s capital to submit a letter of coordination before arriving in Cebu.

The letter of coordination must contain a certification that the arriving passenger has already identified an accommodation for his 14-day quarantine stay from the barangay of his residence.

According to local officials, the new requirement was made to curb the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) following rising cases from the National Capital Region (NCR).

All LSIs and APORs from NCR are still required to undergo swab tests for SARS-CoV-2 detection. SARS-CoV-2 is the virus that causes COVID-19.

Airport authorities also advised passengers to continuously monitor their flight status.

“Passengers are strongly advised to continuously monitor the status of their flights and to ensure that they have the necessary documents in compliance with the regulations and guidelines of the LGU of their point of origin and destination,” they added. /bmjo