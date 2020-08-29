Frascos giving out free tablets to 5 selected college students

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two Cebu officials have announced that they will be giving out free electronic devices to five selected students who are now facing challenges as a result of the rapid changes in the country’s education system under the “new normal.”

Rep. Duke Frasco and his wife, Liloan Mayor Christina Frasco, announced on Saturday, August 29, that they will be providing free tablets for college students in the province’s 5th district.

“We believe it is important to give our youth every opportunity to succeed despite and especially in these extraordinary times,” said Rep. Frasco in a post on his official Facebook page.

“Apart from our scholarship program and the upcoming universities for the (5th) District, we hope that arming our students with the right tools will give them hope and inspire them to carry on,” he added.

But the tablets will only be given to those who will persevere.

Frasco came up with an online gimmick to determine the fortunate beneficiaries of the free tablets that will be distributed under the #TeamFrasco “BACK TO SCHOOL GIVEAWAY for COLLEGE STUDENTS in the 5th District of Cebu” program. The winners will be announced on September 12 on his Instagram account.

Click here for the full instructions.

“To qualify, you must be a college student and resident of any of the LGUs of the Fifth District of Cebu: Liloan, Compostela, Danao City, Carmen, Catmon, Sogod, Borbon, San Francisco, Tudela, Poro, Pilar,” he said.

The congressman also said funds used for the purchase of the tablets came from his own pockets.

“No government funds were used in the purchase of these giveaways,” Frasco added. / dcb