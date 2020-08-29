Pagasa: ‘Julian’ now a severe tropical storm, rains expected in parts of Luzon

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Julian (International name: Maysak) has intensified into a severe tropical storm, and is expected to bring rains over the Bicol region and other parts of Luzon, the state weather bureau said Saturday.

In its 5 a.m. live weather update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that “Julian” was last spotted at 850 kilometers east of Tugegarao City, Cagayan.

“Julian” packs maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, and gustiness of up to 115 kph.

The severe tropical storm was also monitored to be almost stationary.

Severe tropical storm Julian is expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility on Monday evening, Pagasa said.

“Bukod dito kay Julian, bahagya rin pinaiibayo nitong Southwest Monsoon or habagat dito sa ilang parte ng Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao,” weather specialist Benison Estareja said in the live weather update.

(Aside from Julian, the Southwest Monsoon continues to prevail over Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.)

Hence, cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected over Bicol Region and the provinces of Quezon, Aurora, Isabela and Cagayan.

Meanwhile, the “habagat”, as well as localized thunderstorms, will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers over Metro Manila and the rest of the country.