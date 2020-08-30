More parking areas near Pasil Fish Market eyed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Market authorities in Cebu City are planning to open up more parking areas near and around Pasil Fish Market in order to prevent traffic congestion there.

This after slow-moving traffic was observed when Pasil Fish Market reopened on Saturday midnight, August 29, 2020, the city Market Operations Division reported.

Irvin Cabales, Cebu City Market Administrator, told CDN Digital in a phone interview Sunday, August 30, that the reopening of the city’s largest wet market for seafood was generally smooth.

“But there were a lot of vehicles from customers who were there to buy fish and other goods. We’re now coming up with plans to make sure that traffic in nearby roads will be eased,” Cabales said in Cebuano.

Among these plans, said Cabales, was to ask nearby barangays if they could find spaces where buyers could park their cars.

“We will be coordinating with our neighboring barangays if they can find spaces to be used as parking areas,” he said.

The city government suspended operations at the Pasil Fish Market when some of its vendors and nearby residents were infected with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

It was supposed to reopen last August 15 but city officials decided to move it to a later date to accommodate more changes within the property. These included requiring face masks and quarantine passes as well as putting up only one entry point.

Around 100 ambulant vendors and 50 retailers will be allowed to sell in the market from Tuesdays to Sundays by utilizing the Carbon Market schedule based on the first letter of the family name of the market-goers.

Aside from abiding with existing health protocols, Cabales also urged residents planning to visit Pasil Fish Market not to bring any senior citizens with them. /dbs

