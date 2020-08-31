Toledo’s COVID death count now at 13

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – COVID-related deaths in Toledo City increased to 13 with the addition of one fatality on Sunday, August 30.

The City City Health Department (CHD) said that the fatality is CC197, who is a resident of Barangay DAS.

“Our condolences to the family,” CHD said in an advisory released Sunday night.

The city logged one new case of the infection, but its count of active cases remain at 40 after it also reported one recovery on the same day.

The city’s new case, CC203, is a resident of Barangay Poblacion. The patient is now admitted to a hospital in Naga City.

Meanwhile, its new recovery, CC164, has already completed the 14-day mandatory quarantine and is now free of the infection as per the assessment of medical doctors.