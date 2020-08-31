Labella names ex-Apas chief as new disaster exec

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella on Monday, August 31, 2020, confirmed the appointment of former Apas barangay captain Ramil Ayuman in the city’s disaster and rescue office.

Labella told reporters in a press interview on Monday that he had named Ayuman as the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO)’s officer-in-charge for admnistration.

Labella said the entry of the former barangay captain and broadcast journalist in CDRRMO would help the department in their administrative functions.

As a result, the mayor also said Harold Alcontin, head of CDRRMO, would be the officer-in-charge of the team’s operations.

“He (Ayuman) is in charge of the administration and Harold Alcontin will be in charge of the operations. In this arrangement, there will be a division of labor,” said Labella.

“I consider him into the designation since he has the ability to assign people to different areas. And he has been a barangay captain for so long, and he knows the particular situations of the barangays especially when it comes to disaster,” he added. /dbs