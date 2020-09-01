Talisay City caps August with 6 new COVID-19 cases, 9 recoveries

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City recorded six cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) on August 31, 2020, a day before the city was placed under Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ).

The Talisay City Public Information Office revealed in a post on Tuesday dawn, September 1, 2020, that the new cases were recorded in the barangays (villages) of San Isidro, Bulacao, and Lawaan 2.

Four of the cases were from San Isidro including two minor females, a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old, who were swabbed during contact tracing. They also exhibited influenza-like symptoms.

Similarly, a 45-year-old female from the same barangays also proved positive to the virus after being swabbed for contact tracing due to confirmed cases at her workplace. She also developed symptoms of the COVID-19.

The rest of the cases in the city were all swabbed for developing influenza-like symptoms as well including a 28-year-old female from San Isidro, 40-year-old female from Bulacao, and 60-year-old male from Lawaan 2.

This brings the total confirmed cases in the city to 859, but only 40 of these cases are active.

Most of the active cases are in Barangay Candulawana and Dumlog with six cases each. Only 13 out of the 22 barangays currently have active cases.

With the addition of 9 recoveries, the city now has a total of 725 recovered cases for a recovery rate of 84 percent. No new deaths were recorded on August 31, 2020 and the death toll remains at 87. /bmjo