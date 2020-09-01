Lapu enters September, MGCQ with 226 active cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 226 of the 2,171 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections in Lapu-Lapu City remain active as the city welcomes the month of September with the most lenient quarantine control status.

The city, which has been under the general community quarantine (GCQ) since last May 16, has been downgraded to modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) effective Tuesday, September 1.

But despite the downgrade, City Mayor Junard Chan said the public should not be complacent and should continue to observe health protocols.

As of the September 1 COVID-19 bulletin of the city, 226 or about 10 percent of its total confirmed cases remain active. The city also reported that its recoveries hit 1,840 while it also has 105 deaths among its COVID-19 cases.

The remaining active cases in the city are from Barangays Basak – 33, Gun-ob – 28, Pusok – 22, Pajo – 19, Looc – 17; Pajac – 15; Babag – 11, Maribago – 11; Tingo – 9, Mactan – 8, Calawisan – 5, Punta Engaño – 5, Canjulao – 3, Buaya – 3, San Vicente – 3, Poblacion – 2, Ibo – 1, and Subabasbas – 1. Nine other patients are also listed as active cases in the city but with unspecified barangays.

“Atong ipadayon kung unsa man gani ang atong nasugdan ug dungan natong kab-uton ang kadaugan batok niining makalilisang nga sakit,” Chan said in an update on his social media page.

(Let us continue whatever we have started and reach for the victory against this dreadful disease.)

Chan attributed the decrease in the number of active cases and the city’s downgrade to the less restrictive quarantine status to the compliance of the public to the health protocols issued by the local and national government.

Chan, who had survived COVID-19 last June, employed several campaigns to call on the public to comply with health protocols, including the parading of a funeral car and setting up of coffins in quarantine control points supposedly to warn the public of how serious the infection is.

He said police personnel will still be deployed around the city to ensure that the public continues to observe the said protocols.

“Apan, atong itanom sa atong hunahuna nga dili ta dapat mo-kompyansa. Strikto gihapon nato ipatuman ang mga precautionary measures sama sa kanunayng pagsul-ob ig facemask, pagpatuman sa social distancing, paghugas sa inyung mga kamot gamit ang sabon o alcohol ug likayan ang paggawas sa panimalay gawas na lang kung gikinahanglan na kaayo.

(However, let us instill in our minds that should not be complacent. We will still strictly enforce precautionary measures such as mask-wearing, social distancing, frequent hand washing, and staying home unless in running very important errands.) / dcb