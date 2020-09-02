LTFRB-7 extends validity of PUVs special permits to Sept. 6

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Public Utility Vehicles (PUVs) that were granted special permits can continue to operate until Sunday, September 6, 2020.

Eduardo Montealto Jr., director of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7), announced the extension of the validity of special permits granted on PUVs from September 1 to 6 in a memorandum which he signed on Tuesday, September 1.

In a memorandum addressed to all PUV operators in Central Visayas, Montealto said that the extension is “in line with the proclamation of PRESIDENT RODRIGO ROA DUTERTE placing the rest of the Philippines under Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ), which includes Central Visayas.”

However, he said that the exemption does not apply to trucks-for-hire.

“All Modernized Public Utility Jeepneys (MPUJs) shall operate in their authorized routes per Certificate of Public Convenience with corresponding issuance of Special Permit,” Montealto said in his memo.

“This is to ensure continuous, sustained and unhampered public transportation to service the country’s public healthcare personnel and other frontline services charged with implementation/enforcement of the Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ),” it added.

Montealto is asking operators who were granted special permits to visit the LTFRB-7 official Facebook page for route modification updates.

“After September 6, all Special Permits will be deemed cancelled unless another extension will be granted. Likewise, all PUVs [that will operate] without Special Permit will be [considered] tantamount to colorum operation,” the memo said. /bmjo