Lesser quarantine violators logged in Cebu City on first day under MGCQ

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebuanos may have learned to live with the new normal after six months under different quarantine classifications.

This as Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, the chief of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), noted a lesser number of quarantine violators on the first day Cebu City was downgraded into a more relaxed modified general community quarantine (MGCQ). Only 13 violators were recorded on September 1, 2020.

“Sa mga violations, minus man atong na kit-an kay ang mga taw na tagam na gyud tungod anang City Ordinance 2566. Bugat-bugat gyud sya kay ma priso man gyud,” Ligan said on Tuesday, September 2.

(When it comes to [quarantine] violations, we noticed that people have learned their lesson because of this City Ordinance 2566. The penalty is a bit heavy because they will really be jailed.)

City ordinance 2566 is the Ordinance Penalizing Any Violation in Relation to the Implementation of General/Enhanced Community Quarantine in Cebu City during Public Health Crisis.

With regards to the traffic congestion on Tuesday, Ligan explained that it was expected due to the reopening of a number of establishments in the city which meant more workers were going back to work.

He said that since they have not yet removed the control points in the city, there will really be areas with traffic congestion, especially now that there is an increase in the number of vehicles on the roads.

“With all the number of motorists on the road and the checkpoints in some areas, congestion was really expected yesterday,” Ligan said.

Ligan reassured the public that they will be working on the traffic situation in the city in the coming days. He added that strict control points will still be implemented around the city and task multipliers will be augmented to ensure the safety of the city. /bmjo

