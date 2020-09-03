PHINMA-Cagayan de Oro College is now powered by Smart

Subscribing to #SmartInfocast just became much easier for PHINMA-Cagayan de Oro College (COC) students, faculty and staff. By scanning the unique QR code via their mobile phones, users will be directed to a virtual Infocast registration page. Once registered, they can then receive updates from the school administration and send their feedback via SMS for free.

Michael Ubanan, COC Marketing Head, thanked Smart for its support to the school. “Before, we only relied on our social media pages to communicate with the students. With #SmartInfocast, students now receive timely updates via SMS for free,” he said.

Aside from that, Smart also provided the school with Wi-Fi devices at a special price discount through the Study Online learning program; and chose COC as an official retail partner to cater to the loading needs of its students.

“Smart has partnered with COC since 2014 and we are glad that we are able to help the school once again. Now, more than ever, students need timely information and distance learning solutions for the reopening of classes,” says Ma. Santina Calipayan, Smart’s Community Marketing Specialist.

Photo supplied by PHINMA- Cagayan de Oro College