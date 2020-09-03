Jeepneys back in Cebu Island except for Cebu City, Mandaue City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuanos can expect the return of traditional jeepneys on the roads soon as the Land Transporation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) has allowed jeepneys to operate again in the towns and cities in the region.

However, no jeepneys will be allowed to ply Mandaue City and Cebu City just yet. This was agreed upon by the Regional Inter-Agency Task Force in Central Visayas (RIATF-7).

LTFRB-7 Regional Director Eduardo Montealto, Jr., said in an order that jeepneys may apply for special permits to operate under the MGCQ as long as they have a valid Certificate of Public Convenience (CPC) and Registration.

The jeepneys with CPCs should also submit their vehicles for a road worthiness inspection from the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

The jeepney operators must also have a Passenger Insurance Policy, while the impermeable plastic barriers must be placed inside the vehicles to prevent contact between the passengers and the drivers.

This is to avoid the spread of droplets carrying the coronavirus to the passengers. A one-meter distance must also be maintained at all times among the passengers inside the vehicle.

The LTFRB-7 has begun accepting applications for this permit and urge jeepney operators to process their applications immediately. /dbs