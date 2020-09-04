WATCH: Teacher in viral post talks about struggles of students as PH adopts distance learning

A Facebook post of a senior high school teacher has gone viral after sharing the struggles of his students as the country adopts the distance online learning system amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a Facebook post, teacher Rejhon Modesto narrates the pitiful condition of one of his students who had to rent a cellphone so he could attend class. Another student asked to be late in class because he needed to go fishing first and sell his catch so he could buy a pre-paid load for his WiFi.

Teacher Rejhon sits down with INQUIRER.net’s Neil Arwin Mercado to discuss some of the struggles faced not only by students but also by teachers in this “new normal” way of learning.