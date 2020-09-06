Brothers facing murder charge for killing 55-year-old laborer in San Remegio

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two brothers are now detained at the San Remegio Police Station after they hacked a laborer to death.

Murder charges are also set to be filed on Monday, September 7, against Danilo Abarao, 48 and Mercendo Abarao 46.

Police Staff Sergeant Jade Carabuena of the San Remegio Police Station said that the brothers were drunk when they proceeded to the residence of Peter Dahuman, 55, to challenge him to a fistfight.

Carabuena said that the three men had an unfinished disagreement which started a few days back and while they were drinking liquor.

He said that the Abarao brothers were drinking liquor outside of their residence in Sitio Tunga in Barangay Victoria on Sunday morning when they decided to pay Dahunan a visit to settle an old grudge.

The two proceeded to the Dahunan residence in the nearby Sitio Sinondolan at around 11 a.m.

Carabuena said that it was Danilo who called out Dahunan and challenged him to a fistfight.

He said that Mercendo watched while the two fought and while he waited for the right time to also attack Dahunan.

Carabuena said that Mercendo hacked Dahunan several times on his nape and the different parts of his body. The hack wound on the victim’s nape may have caused his immediate death.

The brothers immediately left the crime scene and returned home.

Danilo surrendered to the police at about 12 noon on Sunday while Mercendo was arrested in his residence an hour after. / dcb