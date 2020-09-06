In Photos: Cebu City seniors get P3K cash aid

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | September 06,2020 - 09:04 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The distribution of the P3, 000 senior citizens assistance in Cebu City started on Saturday, September 5, and will continue for 20 days.

In an advisory, the city government is asking elderly beneficiaries to wait for their schedule because distribution will be done house-to-house.

The assistance represents the P1, 000 monthly aid that seniors are to receive for June, July and August.

READ: Seniors to get P3,000 cash aid starting Sept. 5 – Labella

Photos below are courtesy of the Cebu City Public Information Office.