Cebu City active cases up by 16; CV logs 66 new cases on Sunday

By: Rosalie O. Abatayo - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | September 07,2020 - 09:32 AM

A computer image created by Nexu Science Communication together with Trinity College in Dublin, shows a model structurally representative of a beta coronavirus which is the type of virus linked to COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus linked to the Wuhan outbreak, shared with Reuters on February 18, 2020. | NEXU Science Communication/via REUTERS

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The number of active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Cebu City hiked to 351 on Sunday with 16 new cases added to its tally.

There were also no additional recoveries reported for the day.

According to the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7), the city now has a total of 9,688 cases with 8,679 recoveries with 658 deaths.

The active cases in Cebu City went down to as low as 330 in the past week following the detection of fewer new cases against the additional recoveries reported daily.

READ: DOH-7: Cebu City’s active cases down to 335

In the entire region, DOH-7 reported 66 new cases of COVID-19 with only five new recoveries on Sunday, September 6.

Aside from the 16 new cases in Cebu City, the other additional cases include 33 from Cebu province, 11 from Mandaue City, five from Bohol, and one from Lapu-Lapu City.

All the five recoveries on Sunday, meanwhile, were from Lapu-Lapu City.

Based on the DOH-7’s data, Cebu province now has the highest number of active cases of the infection with 861 cases.

The province of Bohol, with five new cases, now has 158 active cases out of its 231 total cases while Negros Oriental has 40 cases remaining active out of its 152 COVID-19  infections. / dcb

