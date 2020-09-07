Number of active cases in Talisay City rises to 51

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After starting September with just 30 active cases, Talisay City’s number on its active coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections is back at 51 base on its latest report posted on Sunday, September 6, 2020.

The city reported three additional infections with no new recoveries on Sunday. The new cases are all close contacts of previously confirmed cases.

One of the new cases, PT 825, is a 75-year-old from Barangay Maghaway. The patient is a first-generation contact of PT 807 who was reported for COVID-19 last September 1.

PT 826 and PT 82, meanwhile, are a 19-year-old male and 26-year-old male from Barangay Biasong. According to the city’s Public Information Office, the two were swabbed last September 2 after being exposed to PT 796, who was reported for the infection.

As of the September 5 data of the city, which was posted on Sunday, Talisay City has a total number of 888 confirmed cases with 743 recoveries and 87 deaths.

The city has been downgraded to the modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) status last September 1 along with the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu and the towns of Minglanilla and Consolacion, joining the rest of Cebu province which was already under MGCQ since July 10. /bmjo

