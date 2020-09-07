3 women arrested for illegal gambling in Daanbantayan, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three women in Daanbantayan town in northern Cebu who were playing a famous card game outside their residence are now facing illegal gambling charges.

Patrolman Reynan Sitoy of the Daanbantayan Police Station told CDN Digital that they are preparing the documents needed for the filing of charges against the three for violating Republic Act 1602, or the illegal gambling law.

Police identified the suspects as Brenda Aro, 54, a resident of Barangay Logon; and Teofila Tuyco, 59 and Cecilia Taburnal, 56, who are from Barangay Calape.

According to Sitoy, the three women were caught in the act playing tong-its, a three-player rummy type card game popular in the country, in a public lot near the homes of Tuyco and Taburnal at around noon on Monday, September 7, 2020.

Sitoy said that a concerned citizen reported the gambling activity of the three.

“Sige man gyud mi ani ug remind nila nga bawal gyud ning mga sugal,” said Sitoy.

(We always remind them that gambling is prohibited.)

After getting arrested, the three women defended themselves, saying they were only playing to kill some time as Aro took some time to rest after coming home from a local healer.

“Nag linga-lingaw daw sila samtang nga pahuway,” said Sitoy.

(They were allegedly just trying to have some fun while they were resting.)

However, Sitoy said police have repeatedly reminded the public about the prohibition of illegal activities, which means they would have already been aware of this.

Sitoy said that the women might be able to post bail for at least P3,000 each. While they haven’t posted bail, they are currently detained at the town’s police station. /bmjo