Fire razes ‘lechon manok’ outlet in Consolacion

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An afternoon fire razed today, September 7, 2020, a roast chicken or “lechon manok” outlet in Barangay Poblacion, Consolacion town in northern Cebu.

Fire Officer 1 (FO1) Jaypee Ango, fire investigator, told CDN Digital that the fire started in the grilling area of the establishment, which immediately spread and gut the 200 square meter building, which was made up concrete and light materials.

Ango estimated the damage to property at P50,000 and that no one was hurt in the fire.

He also said that they were still determining what exactly caused the fire as the employees said that there was a fire at the grilling area and that it suddenly grew bigger;

Fire investigators said that the fire was reported at 3:38 p.m. and was raised to the second alarm at 3:44 p.m. Firefighters from Consolacion responded and put the fire uncer control at 3:45 p.m. They put the fire out at 4:04 p.m.

Ango said that they would return to the fire scene tomorrow, Tuesday, September 8, to find out what really caused the fire.