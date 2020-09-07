Task Force Kasaligan ready for deployment

CEBU CITY, Philippines — One hundred seventy nine (179) members of Task Force KASALIGAN (Kaluwasan sa mga Amigo Cops ug Sugbuanon Ang Gusto sa Atong Liderato nga Ipatuman Gumikan sa hulga sa COVID-19 Alang Natong Tanan), are ready for deployment around the city to help with the implementation of health protocols under the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

The members of the Task Force Kasaligan have ended their four-day training this afternoon, September 7, 2020 and will be immediately deployed in their assigned areas on Tuesday, September 8.

Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, chief of CCPO, told reporters that they were already completing the plan on where to deploy the 179 individuals and be able to strategically use their strengths with the implementation of the protocols which would be done through recorrida, patrols and checkpoints.

Ligan said that they would be looking into the areas that would have the most transmission and might be sending more personnel in that particular area.

“Atoa lantawun ang result sa contact tracing kung asa tong barangay nga daghan community transmission then ifocus nato ang deployment didto,” said Ligan.

(We will look into the result of the contact tracing and on what barangay had the most community transmission. Then we will focus our deployment there.)

However, before the deployment of the Task Force Kasaligan on Tuesday, Ligan said that they would undergo rapid testing first to make sure that they were safe.

He said that those, who would turn out positive would automatically be unable to proceed as they would be immediately subjected for swab testing.

Ligan said that only members who would test negative would be deployed.

“Just to make sure nga safe sila,” said Ligan.

(It’s just to make sure that they are safe.)/dbs