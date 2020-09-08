Talisay recoveries now at 754 with 11 more on Sept. 6

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City recorded 11 recoveries of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and two new infections on Sunday, September 6.

The most recent data released by the City of Talisay Public Information Office Monday night, Sept. 7, showed an increase in the city’s recoveries to 754 while its active cases are now at 42. Its death count remains at 87.

Patients 828 and 829, the most recent addition to the city’s list of infections, come from Barangays Mohon and Maghaway.

The patient from Mohon, PT 828, is a 39-year-old female who was swabbed on September 5 after she exhibited influenza-like symptoms.

PT 829, on the other hand, is a 28-year-old female resident of Barangay Maghaway who was swabbed on the same day in compliance with hospital protocols. However, no further data was provided on the patient.

As of its Sunday data, 14 of the city’s 22 barangays continue to have cases of the infection with Barangay San Isidro topping the list with eight followed by Lawaan 2 with a total of seven.

The Talisay City Jail in Barangay Maghaway is now COVID-free. / dcb