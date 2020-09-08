Cebuano pastry chef pays tribute to late YouTubers through artisan bread art

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebuano pastry chef Marlo Lidot is paying tribute to famous YouTubers who passed recently via his artisan bread art.

Lidot, who is known in Cebu for making his artisan bread stand out by adding portraits, made a piece for the late Emman Nimedez and Lloyd Cadena.

Nimendez passed away last August 16, 2020, losing his battle with acute myeloid leukemia, a type of blood cancer. Cadena died on September 4, 2020 due to a heart attack.

Lidot admitted he is a fan of both YouTubers.

“Yes [ I am their fan.] But most of all it is Lloyd who I thought first of doing a tribute. He has done so much for his community and inspired others in his own way as he inspired me,” said Lidot.

Lidot said he made the artisan bread art in the hopes of helping the family, friends and fans of both Nimedez and Cadena cope with the loss.

“I want them to know that I am also a fan of them, especially Lloyd. They have made such good examples to the people in our communities,” added the Cebuano pastry chef.

For sure, Emman and Lloyd are looking down from heaven with big smiles on their faces with this artisan bread art tribute. /bmjo