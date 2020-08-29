Malabuyoc baker’s artisan bread with portraits goes online

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Have you ever seen an artisan bread with a picture on it?

Yes, you read that right, a bread with portraits of people.

Marlo Lidot, 29, from Malabuyoc town in southwestern Cebu turned to make his artisan bread stand out during this pandemic.

How? By adding portraits of celebrities or known people on top of very beautifully baked artisan bread.

The baker of four years started his career in the baking industry when he worked for some hotels in Cebu, before deciding to stop last March to pursue his dreams of working abroad.

But then the pandemic struck and that Lidot’s dream will just have to wait a bit longer.

Lidot, who was jobless and clueless as to when he could continue to chase his dreams of working abroad, decided to make his artisan loaves of bread stand out online.

“I started making home baked artisan pieces of bread with designs last March and up to the present,” he said.

He sells his artisan loaves of bread online through his Facebook page, Artisan Bread Basket Online Store.

This talented baker sells his artisan loaves of bread for P650 or the price will depend on the design and size of the bread.

Intrigued by how these loaves of bread look like?

Take a look for yourself.

He said that he used flour and some secret ingredients on how he made these portraits and how his artisan bread would taste and look different from others. /dbs