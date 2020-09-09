BOC Cebu confiscates P148M worth of ‘smuggled’ items in August

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Bureau of Customs Port of Cebu confiscated P147.7 million wort of “smuggled” items last month.

These included undeclared, misdeclared, and undervalued shipments of rice, used engines, hotel sundries, and cigarettes.

Lawyer Charlito Martin Mendoza, the Port of Cebu acting district collector, gave credit to the port’s Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service, Enforcement and Security Service, X-ray Inspection Project Team, and Assessment Division, including inter-agency coordination with other regulatory agencies of government for their “well-coordinated anti-smuggling operations.”

“Even with the boost of technology, our wins in our anti-smuggling drive rely on the diligence and cooperation of our officers. This is why I commend our people for keeping vigilant,” Mendoza was quoted in the agency’s press release.

At the same time, Mendoza reiterated “the Port’s commitment to sustain its anti-smuggling campaign, at the same time ensuring efficient trade facilitation across borders.”

The seized goods, upon forfeiture, will be sold in a public auction to generate additional revenues for the government while those that are prohibited or the anti-social goods will be disposed of accordingly.