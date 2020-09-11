Talisay fire razes 75 houses

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A late morning fire razed 75 houses in Sitio Kinilawan, Barangay Tangke, Talisay City, this morning, September 11, 2020.

Fire Senior Inspector Arnel Labella of the Talisay City Fire Department estimated the damage to property at P1 million.

Abella said that they were still trying to find out the cause of the fire but they were verifying reports that the fire could have been caused by an electric overload in one of the houses of a resident there.

He said there was a welding activity in the house of the resident, whom the fire department had invited to get her statement about it.

Abella said they had a difficult time to get to the fire scene because the road was a one-way road.

However, they were able to control the fire with the help of the nearby municipalities who immediately responded after the fire was raised to third alarm.

He said that the fire was raised to third alarm at 10:45 a.m., after it was reported at around 10:25 a.m.

The fire was put under control at around 12:03 p.m. and was put our at 12:34 p.m.