Test results cut number of healthy TF Kasaligan recruits to 128

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Only 128 out of the 179 recruited individuals of Task Force Kasaligan (Kaluwasan sa mga Amigo Cops ug Sugbuanon Ang Gusto sa Atong Liderato nga Ipatuman Gumikan sa hulga sa COVID-19 Alang Natong Tanan) were deployed to the barangays to help implement coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) protocols.

This is because 47 of the rapid test results of the recruits had traces of SARS COV2 antibodies, while the other four recruits’s results showed that they were positive of the virus.

The results of the Rapid Testing last Tuesday, September 8, 2020 of the Task Force Kasaligan recruits were released today.

Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) chief, told reporters today, September 11, that they immediately isolated the 47 persons while the four others, whose tests were positive of the virus, were subjected to swab testing, and were also isolated.

Ligan also said the fewer number of recruits being deployed did not affect their plans for reinforcement.

He said that the 128 TF Kasaligan members would be divided into three groups under Police Stations 4 or Mabolo Police Station, Police Station 10 or Labangon Police Station and Police Station 11 or the Mambaling Police Station.

According to Ligan, they based the deployment on the result of the contact tracing where there are many new cases with Barangay Apas at this time having the most number of new cases.

“Katong sa Apas, kay yesterday, based on the result, medyo didto ang daghang new cases nga nagpositive, although, dili man gyud nuon kaayo daghan, it’s because nasanay ta nga sigeg kamaba nag single digit nata, medyo na alarm na didto nganong na ingon-ana napud,” said Ligan.

(In Apas, yesterday, based on the results, we have quite a number of new positive cases. Although, it was not quite a large number but it was because we had gotten used to having single digit numbers in the cases and that we were alarmed that in that area why that kind of trend happened.)

Ligan said that the Task Force Kasaligan would be making sure that the public in the area would be following the minimum health protocols./dbs