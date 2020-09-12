PH gets 4,935 new COVID-19 cases; total tally now at 257,863

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has logged 4,935 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections, bringing the total number of cases to 257,863.

As of 4 p.m. on Saturday, the Department of Health (DOH) data showed 66,455 active COVID-19 cases nationwide.

Of the new cases, 2,025 were from Metro Manila, 872 were from Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon) and 330 were from Central Luzon.

The health department also recorded 658 people who were able to recover from the disease, bringing the total tally of recoveries to 187,116.

The DOH also reported 186 new COVID-19 deaths. This pushes the total number of fatalities in the country to 4,292.

Of the 186 new deaths, 36 were recorded in September, 63 in August, 59 in July, 24 in June, three in May, and one in April.

Following validation, the DOH said there is a total of 32 duplicates that were deleted from the total caseload. Of the 32, there were 18 recoveries and two deaths.

The respiratory disease first emerged in Wuhan City, China’s Hubei province in late 2019.

For most people, the COVID-19 causes mild symptoms but it can cause severe illnesses in older adults and people with existing health issues.

/MUF