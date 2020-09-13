In Photos: Bantayan Airport project now 50% complete – Dicdican

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Ongoing works at the Bantayan Airport on Banyatan Island is on track and may even be finished ahead of its December 2020 target completion, according to Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) General Manager Steve Dicdican.

Dicdican, who led an inspection of the project site on Saturday, September 12, said that the airport project is now 50 percent complete.

“The scope of the project includes the extension and completion of the partially concreted runway, which is now at 70% progress rate, while the construction of the perimeter fence is 30% complete,” Dicidican was quoted saying in an advisory that was posted on the official Facebook page of the Department of Transportation – Philippines.

“Bantayan is indeed a beautiful place, so we have to make our airport beautiful as well,” Dicdican added.

Photos below are courtesy of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority: