Talisay cops unveil murals made by curfew violators

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Four curfew violators, who were detained at the Talisay City gymnasium, found a way to while a way their time while in detention — they agreed to paint a mural on a wall on the reconstructed police station.

On Sunday, September 13, 2020, the murals that these unknown artists made were unveiled with the event attended by no less than Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas and Police Colonel Alladin Collado, Cebu Provincial Police Office chief.

Police Major Gerard Ace Pelare, Talisay City Police chief, described the murals as showing the “best practices” or the programs of the Talisay Police Station, which had been effective in building a relationship between the organization and the community.

These include the “Pulis na Palengkero” program, which was launched last April. The program involved policemen, during the time of the strict quarantine status of the city, being the ones to buy groceries for the families they visited.

Another one is the “Oplan Limpyo Talisay” which is an anti-illegal drug program, which was launched last January 2020.

Pelare said that the four artists, whose names he could not recall, agreed to spend their detention time painting the mural at the different times they were arrested rather than to while away the time waiting to post bail at the detention center doing nothing.

The result were the murals painted on a 2 meter by 3 meter wall at the police station./dbs