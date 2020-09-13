Excess catch in Olango leads Lapu to put up new fish port

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City government is planning to put up a fish port on a portion of Barangay Mactan to address the surplus of fish harvested from Olango Island.

Mayor Junard ‘Ahong’ Chan, in a press statement issued on Sunday, September 13, said the local government would be building a fish port in Angasil Port in Barangay Mactan.

Chan said fisherfolks in Olango Island, which belonged to the territorial jurisdiction of Lapu-Lapu City, reported an excess supply of fish.

“Mao na ang ilang problema karon, ang ilang produkto wa kaayo mopalit kay kutob ra man diri sa Olango, so ang atong buhaton atoa nang gi-planohan, ang ilang excess dri sa ilang product atoa i-transport adto na didto sa Angasil,” said Chan.

(Their problem right now is only a few people will get to buy their catch since they can only sell within Olango. So what we’re planning to transport the excess catch to Angasil.)

Angasil Port, situated along the coast of Barangay Mactan, is often used as the jump-off point for travelers from mainland Mactan bound for Olango Island.

“Tungod sa kadaghan na nga mananagat maghimo ta og atong kaugalingon fishport sa Lapu-Lapu para adto pud ibaligya nato,” the mayor added

(Since we have a lot of fisherfolks, it’s time we need to build our own fish port in Lapu-Lapu City so they can sell their catch there.) /dbs

