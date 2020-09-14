Cebu City dawn fire damages parked PUJs

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A dawn fire damaged public utility jeepeneys (PUJs) that were parked in a garage located along C. Padilla Street in Cebu City

Fire Officer 2 (FO2) Fulbert Navarro said that the fire was reported at 2:58 a.m. on Monday, September 14, and was placed under control 17 minutes later.

As of this writing, Navarro said they continue to investigate the cause of the fire. They are yet to speak with the owner of the parked units.

Photos below are courtesy of Paul Lauro: