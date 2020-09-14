Cebu City dawn fire damages parked PUJs
CEBU CITY, Philippines – A dawn fire damaged public utility jeepeneys (PUJs) that were parked in a garage located along C. Padilla Street in Cebu City
Fire Officer 2 (FO2) Fulbert Navarro said that the fire was reported at 2:58 a.m. on Monday, September 14, and was placed under control 17 minutes later.
As of this writing, Navarro said they continue to investigate the cause of the fire. They are yet to speak with the owner of the parked units.
Photos below are courtesy of Paul Lauro:
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.