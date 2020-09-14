CCTO clamps 54 illegally parked vehicles in 13 days

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The use of streets for overnight parking is illegal in Cebu City.

The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) issued the reminder after they announced that they have already clamped at least 54 vehicles for violation of City Ordinance No. 2004 in the last 13 days.

“Among gipahibalo nga nibalik na ang among City Ordinance#2004 nga mao ang Night Illegal Parking og ga awhag kami nga dili magpataka og Parking ilabi najud sa mga Hagip.ot nga kadalanan para magamit sa panahon sa emergencia,” the CCTO advisory reads.

(We would like to inform the public of the implementation of City Ordinance No. 2004, which prohibits night illegal parking, and we would like to make an appeal against unauthorized parking, especially on community roads, so these can be used during emergencies.)

The CCTO advisory said that they also issued 9, 568 citations tickets against drivers violating various traffic regulations and impounded a total of 481 vehicles since September 1, 2020.

Impounded vehicles were 365 motorcycles, 57 trucks, 14 four-wheel vehicles, six tricycles, and three trisikads.

Violations included no right turn on red signal, no stopping, parking on the sidewalks, no delivery permit, no canvass cover, use of expired registration and license, and driver not wearing shoes.

Photos below are courtesy of CCTO:

/bmjo