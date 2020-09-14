Pemberton to undergo court martial proceedings in US–Palace

MANILA, Philippines — American authorities have promised that US Marine Joseph Scott Pemberton will continue to face court martial proceedings in the US, Malacañang said Monday.

“Meron pong pinangako ang mga authorities ng Amerika kasama po yung representante ng marine corps,” presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in an online briefing.

(There was a promise made by American authorities along with a representative from the Marine corps.)

“Ang pangako po nila, kung makakalabas si Pemberton, ibig sabihin matatapos na ang proseso sa Pilipinas, pero pag-uwi daw po ni Pemberton, tuloy pa din ang kanyang court martial proceedings at doon po malalaman kung meron pang additional na parusang ipapataw sa kanila at yung kanyang qualification to remain in service,” he added.

(They promised that even if Pemberton is released and the process in the Philippines ended, he will still face court martial proceedings where it will be determined if additional punishment will be imposed and if he is still qualified to remain in service.)

Pemberton, who was convicted for the 2014 killing of Filipino transgender Jennifer Laude, was deported on Sunday after he was granted pardon by President Rodrigo Duterte. Even before he was granted pardon, an Olongapo court ordered Pemberton’s release due to his accumulated good conduct time allowance. This was contested by the public and the Laude family but Duterte said Pemberton was not monitored for his good conduct credits and was not treated fairly. JPV