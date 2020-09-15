Lapu-Lapu City frontliners, emergency responders now ‘COVID-free’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There are no more medical frontline workers or emergency responders in Lapu-Lapu City who remain afflicted with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Mayor Junard Chan made the announcement Monday night, September 14, 2020, through his social media page as he posted a group photo of frontliners in full personal protective equipment (PPE).

According to the mayor, none of the medical frontliners and emergency responders in the city tested positive for COVID-19 during their most recent swab test conducted at the City Health Office and the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital.

“Usbon ko, wala na tay medical frontliners ug lakip na ang atong mga sakop sa DRRMO Team ang nag positibo sa COVID-19,” Chan said.

(I reiterate, we no longer have medical frontliners, including members of the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office Team, who tested positive for COVID-19.)

The mayor added that the development shows that the city is “nearing victory” in its battle against the viral infection which put the lives of people around the world at a standstill in the past months.

“Nagpasabot lang kini nga haduol na ang atong kadaugan sa paglingkawas niining makalilisang nga sakit,” the mayor said.

(This only means that we are nearing our victory in overcoming this dreaded disease.)

Chan, in earlier statements, also expressed optimism that the city is winning its fight against COVID-19 based on the lower positivity rate as well as the increasing number of recoveries.

Chan also announced last week that the city hospital no longer has any COVID-19 admission.

The September 14 data of the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) shows that the city has 187 cases that remain active or about eight percent of its 2,253 total confirmed cases.

The city’s COVID-19 recovery rate, based on the DOH data, is now at 1,974 or at 87.6 percent of the total cases. It’s case fatality rate, meanwhile, is at 4.08 percent with 92 deaths among its COVID-19 patients.

Chan attributed the development to the compliance of the public to the health protocols and policies instituted by the government amid the COVID-19 crisis.

“Tabangi ako sa pag-ampo sa atong Milagrosang Birhen sa Regla ug sa Balaang Bata nga si Sr. Sto. Nino nga ma-COVID-FREE na jud kita para mabalik na sa normal ang tanan,” Chan said.

(Help me in praying to the miraculous Our Lady of the Rule and to the Holy Child, Señor Santo Niño for us to be COVID-FREE so things can go back to normal already.) / dcb