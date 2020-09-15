Mall robbery suspect killed was just released from jail after posting P100K bail

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Julivyn Terante, one of the arrested suspects of the J Centre Mall robbery, was just released from the Mandaue City Jail after posting a P100,000 bail when he was shot dead by still unidentified assailants on Monday evening, September 14, 2020.

Terante, 43, was killed on the spot past 6 p.m. just a few meters from the Mandaue City Jail in Barangay Looc, Mandaue City

According to Jail Superintendent Gil Inopia, the recommended bail for the five suspects of the robbery case, which included Terante, was P100,000.

Terante was among five suspects arrested for a daring mall heist in October 2019 in Mandaue City. Four other suspects of the robbery remain at large.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Inopia said Terante was the first to post bail among the five arrested suspects.

“It was a legitimate release order verified by the court,” said Inopia.

According to Inopia, since the five suspects were jailed in October 2019, they have initially asked for the requirements needed to post bail. However, no one among the five were able to post bail until Terante did so on Monday.

Terante together with Roel Suminguit, 35; Jun Batanguso Candelaria, 38; Arnel Cimafranca, 38; and James Anthony Gamaya Gomez, 44, were arrested at around 11p.m. on October 19, 2020, about three hours after they robbed J Centre Mall and injured a security guard.

During the stay of Terante and the four other suspects, Inopia said that they did not encounter any difficulties in handling them or any reports that they were causing trouble inside. The security in the City Jail also did not receive information of any threats received by the five suspects.

Inopia added that prior to the release of Terante, they have reminded the persons deprived of liberty (PDL) to coordinate with their families and relatives who could pick them up on the day they go out. During this time of pandemic, some additional requirements were needed, such as the approval of the barangay where they come from.

In the case of Terante, Inopia said that it was the common-law wife who came with a residence in Barangay Subangdaku and authorization of the barangay which granted the release through the common-law wife. /bmjo