At large J Centre Mall robbery suspects may be responsible for killing of fellow suspect

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Investigators of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) are looking into the possibility that the suspects of the J Centre Mall robbery in 2019 who are still at large could be responsible for the killing of Julivyn Terante, one of the suspects who was arrested and just posted bail.

Terante was shot dead by still unidentified assailants on Monday, September 14, 2020, in Sitio Superior, Barangay Looc, Mandaue City, shortly after his release from the Mandaue City Jail.

Read: JMall robbery suspect, who just posted bail, killed outside Mandaue jail

Police Colonel Jonathan Abella, chief of the MCPO, told reporters on Tuesday that they are not discounting the possible involvement of the at large suspects in the killing of Terante, 43.

Four suspects in the 2019 mall heist remain at large while five, including Terante, were arrested. The four were identified only as Ryan, Mark, Tony Boy, and Ranger.

“Initially, katong mga naka at large gidudahan nga nang threat sa ilaha. Ang nahitabo man gud sa investigation, na reveal ang mga ngalan sa at large,” said Abella.

(Initially, those who are at large were said to have threatened them. Because what happened in the investigation is that the identities of those at large were revealed.)

Around six men armed with high-powered firearms on board three motorcycles robbed a pawnshop, two jewelry stores and a money changer outlet inside the J Centre Mall in Barangay Bakilid in Mandaue City shortly before 8 p.m. on October 19, 2019.

Five suspects were arrested shortly after while four remained at large.

Read: Suspects in J Centre Mall robbery failed to post bail, sent to Mandaue City Jail

Read: At large J Centre Mall robbers still nowhere to be found

Although at large, charges for robbery were also filed against the four other suspects. Abella said this could be motive why the group would want Terante killed.

According to Abella, they are suspecting that Terante was being monitored by the robbery group as the assailants knew exactly when when he was going to get out of jail.

Abella said Station 5 of the MCPO is handling the follow up operation and is currently working to gather more information on the details of the incident.

Abella also said they are requesting for a dialogue with the common-law wife of Terante, hoping to get some helpful information that might help with the case. The wife was with Terante when he was shot dead. /bmjo