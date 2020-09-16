IATF lifts suspension of LSI inbound travel in Western Visayas

MANILA, Philippines — Inbound travel for returning residents in Guimaras, Iloilo, Negros Occidental, Antique and Iloilo City may now resume, the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Emerging Infectious Diseases’s Resolution No. 71, released Wednesday, said.

“The temporary suspension of inbound travel of returning residents in the provinces of Guimaras, Iloilo, Negros Occidental, and Antique, including Iloilo City, in Region VI is hereby lifted,” the resolution read.

Earlier, the IATF suspended inbound travel of LSIs to provinces in Western Visayas, Iligan City and Lanao del Sur.

Iligan City and Lanao del Sur are under stricter lockdown or modified enhanced community quarantine until September 30.

Local governments in Western Visayas, meanwhile, asked for suspension of returning LSIs to allow their health personnel recuperate and to prepare isolation facilities. / EDV