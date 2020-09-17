Weather over Metro Cebu to improve heading to weekend — Pagasa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After successive days of rain over Metro Cebu, Pagasa said the weather will start to improve on Friday, September 18, 2020, heading to the weekend.

Mio Aguirre, a weather specialist in Pagasa Mactan, said the southwest monsoon, or Habagat, remains to affect the weather in Metro Cebu and the Visayas region, bringing cloudy skies and scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

The southwest monsoon is enhanced by Tropical Storm Leon, although it has already exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Leon exited the PAR around 3 a.m. on Thursday, September 17. As of 4 a.m., its center was estimated at 360 kilometers north of Kalayaan Islands, Palawan, and moving west-northwestward at 15 kilometers per hour while maintaining the strength of 85 kph and gustiness of up to 105 kph.

“Kini na lang Habagat ang atong gihuwat nga mawala pero 24 hours pa gyud ni nga magdag-om. Ugma ug hangtod na sa weekend, good weather na ta,” Aguirre said.

(We are just waiting for the Habagat to subside but it will still be cloudy in the next 24 hours. The weather will already be good tomorrow [Friday] until the weekend.) /bmjo