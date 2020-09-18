Talisay City COVID update: 3 new cases reported on Sept. 17

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City reported on Thursday, September 17, 2020, that it had three new Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases, raising the total number of active cases to 42.

In a late-night post, the Talisay City Public Information Office (PIO) revealed that the three cases were from Barangays Dumlog, Lagtang, and Candulawan.

The 35-year-old male from Barangay Lagtan and the 18-year-old female from Barangay Candulawan were contacts of previously recorded cases.

The 42-year-old male from Barangay Dumlog is a government worker who was swabbed as [er local government protocol of the municipality he was assigned in.

The total number of confirmed cases in the city is now 929, but 793 of these cases have recovered, while 87 have died.

Most of the active cases are concentrated in Barangay Lawaan with nine cases, followed by Barangays Biasong and San Isidro with seven cases each.

Only 11 out of the 22 barangays in Talisay City currently have active COVID-19 cases and all of these patients are isolated and under treatment. /bmjo

