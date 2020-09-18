Cordova’s new public market to be finished in 2021

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The local government of Cordova in Mactan Island vowed to local vendors that they will be able to sell their goods in the town’s new public market.

In a statement issued on Friday, September 18, 2020, local officials of Cordova town announced that the construction of their new three-storey Cordova Public Market will be completed by next year.

“Cordova Mayor Mary Therese (Teche) Sitoy-Cho assured the pioneering market vendors that they will be prioritized with the allocation of stalls once the construction of the new three-story Cordova Public Market will be completed by next year,” it stated.

In the same statement, Cho met with at least 188 vendors from Cordova during a meeting last Thursday, September 17, 2020, and promised that they will be the first to be granted a stall in the new market.

“Ang kalambuan sa Cordova alang sa Cordovanhons mao nang dapat ang una nga maka-feel sa progress sa Cordova ang mismong mga taga Cordova,” Cho was quoted on saying.

(The progress of Cordova is for the Cordovanhons, and this is why locals should be the first to benefit the progress of Cordova.)

Cordova is a third-class municipality that borders Lapu-Lapu City in the south of Mactan Island. /bmjo

