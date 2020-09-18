Fair weather expected over Metro Cebu this weekend

CEBU CITY, Philippines – After days of experiencing damp weather characterized by chilly mornings and heavy rains, Metro Cebu will experience fair weather throughout the weekend.

The Mactan bureau of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa-Mactan) said the metropolis is expected to have generally fair weather, with isolated rain showers and localized thunderstorms.

“For the rest of the day (Friday, September 18, 2020), we will have generally fair weather with isolated rain showers and localized thunderstorms. This will likely last up to three days,” said Romeo Aguirre, weather specialist from Pagasa-Mactan.

Pagasa-Mactan also said there are no present major weather systems that will affect the entire Metro Cebu.

Goodbye to chilly mornings

Cebuanos are also cautioned to expect a slight increase in temperature.

Aguirre said the drop in the temperature experienced in the previous days was brought about by the damp weather.

“With generally fair weather, we’re also expecting temperatures to slightly increase and therefore, the hot weather we usually feel will return,” he explained. /bmjo