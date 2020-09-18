Cebu City EOC mulls swab test for all arriving LSIs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Emergency Operation Center (EOC) here is planning to require all arriving locally stranded individuals (LSIs) to be swabbed.

This after at least 12 LSIs tested positive to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) since the start of September 2020.

Read: Boljoon no longer ‘Covid-free’ after two LSIs test positive

Many of the LSIs who proved positive to the COVID-19 were from Metro Manila, but some are from other areas, an indication that the virus can come from anywhere.

Councilor Joel Garganera, the head of the EOC, said that they plan to put up swab areas at the port where all LSIs will be directed to after arrival.

One area can be the Tinago gym, because it is the nearest structure under the jurisdiction of the city government that can be used. Another option is to put up a tent inside the port.

“Maybe if we can lay out the plan, by next week all LSIs will already be swabbed. Right now, only LSIs from Metro Manila will be swabbed, but the virus does not discriminate a place. It can come from anywhere,” said the councilor.

The Cebu City Health Department (CCHD) will be setting up the said swab area so it can already begin to cater LSIs before the month ends.

The LSIs, after being swabbed, are mandated to undergo a 14-day home quarantine to be monitored by the officials from their respective barangays (villages).

The EOC assured that the cost of the swab test will be shouldered by the city government. /bmjo